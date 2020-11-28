Cassava Growers’ Association allay fears of cassava shortage in 2021

Some farmers under the aegis of the Cassava Growers Association of Nigeria (NCGA) have allayed fears of an impending shortage of cassava in 2021, due to inability to access government intervention funds.

A member of the association, Yemi Williams said in an interview on Saturday in Lagos that farmers’ inability to access government’s N19.7 billion promised in 2019, is projected to cause the anticipated shortage.

“As part of the government’s effort in Agricultural development and sustainability programme, N19.7 billion naira was released in April, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) towards the cultivation of Cassava in Nigeria.

“Sequel to this, the CBN held series of meeting with members of the association in respect of modalities on the implementation of government directive.

“The initial step taken by NCGA in March 2019, in Akure, Ondo State, was to direct all the cassava grower across the nation to open an account…