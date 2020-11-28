Defeated candidates in Burkina Faso elections congratulate president-elect Kabore

Defeated presidential candidates have congratulated Roch Marc Christian Kabore who secured a second term of office.

Kabore won the November 22 presidential election in the West African country by garnering nearly 58 per cent of the total valid votes according to provisional results issued on Thursday by the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI).

The president-elect was congratulated by the candidates, including Ouedraogo Gilbert Noel, Ablasse Ouedraogo, and Yeli Monique Kam who met him on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court is expected to endorse the provisional results and proclaim the final results within 15 days.

Ruling Burkina Faso since 2015 and seeking a second term of office, Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced twelve rivals from the opposition during the presidential election.

Kabore said his re-election was “a stage victory of Burkina people in all its components’’, in a tweet upon the publication of provisional results on Thursday.

He came well ahead of…