Huawei Proposes To Build A Fully Digital It Ecosystem In Nigeria At Cio Awards 2020

At the just concluded Chief Information Officers (CIO) Awards 2020, Huawei Technologies announced its willingness to build a fully digital IT ecosystem in Nigeria thereby bridging the digital divide between people and people, people and things, things and things.

While delivering a keynote speech at the event, Huawei Technologies Enterprise Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Ken Zhao said “We hope to deliver full connectivity to improve work efficiency, transform different industries, bring better experience to consumers, and facilitate free exchange of ideas between people. We hope to build a better connected Nigeria together with all our partners.” He said.

He further expressed the company’s readiness to partner with stakeholders in the Nigerian Information Technology industry. “ICT is a huge industry, and we have chosen to collaborate with the ecosystem players and focus on certain areas. Therefore, in Huawei we will continue to provide products, services, and…