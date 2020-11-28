Ibadan communities drag IBEDC before NERC over alleged 8-year erratic power supply

The Lalupon/Iwo Road Feeder Electricity Consumers’ Association, Ibadan has dragged Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) before the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over alleged erratic power supply in the area for the past eight years.

The Chairman of the association, Rev. Jide Kehinde, while speaking with newsmen on Saturday, lamented that the affected communities had been experiencing erratic power supply in the last eight years without any concrete solution from IBEDC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kehinde spoke with newsmen at the end of a meeting between the association and the NERC, with representatives of IBEDC also in attendance.

The chairman accused IBEDC of being insensitive to the plight of the consumers, saying that the epileptic power supply had led to closure of some industries in the affected communities.

According to him, many artisans have also closed shops due to the power supply problem, adding that it has also…