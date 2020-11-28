National Tobacco Control Act ‘ll discourage youths from smoking

The National Tobacco Control Committee says it will enforce the National Tobacco Control Act and Regulations to discourage Nigerian youths from smoking at early age.

The committee Chairman, Dr Bridget Okoeguale, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that the committee would also focus on health issues of adolescent.

NAN recalls that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had on Wednesday inaugurated the committee to implement the new gazetted 2019 National Tobacco Control Act and Regulations.

Okoeguale, a former Director, Department of Public Health in the Federal Ministry of Health, said: “In the ministry, adolescent health in the family plays very important role.

“This is because we are trying to target youths and make sure that they don’t smoke at early age.

“We want to appeal to the Minister of Health to ensure that the budget for Non-Communicable Disease Division is released to carry out our operations.

“When I was…