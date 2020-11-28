Nigeria needs to pay greater attention to psychiatric health – Minister laments

Minister of State for Health, Sen. Adeleke Momora, said in Calabar on Saturday that Nigeria must pay greater attention to the psychiatric health of the people as the nation grapples with increased substance abuse.

Mamora made the declaration when he visited the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, which was vandalised by hoodlums parading as #EndSARS protesters on Oct. 24 to ascertain the level of damage done.

He described the vandalism as mindless.

“It doesn’t seem to me that anyone rational enough would even contemplate visiting the kind of carnage and devastation of this nature on this kind of institution that is meant to care for the mental health of the society.

“Though the hospital belongs to the Federal Government, it is in Cross River; we need to talk of what the governor, development partners, non-governmental organisations and indeed everyone can do to assist in bringing this hospital back.

“I have seen the damage myself and on getting back to Abuja,…