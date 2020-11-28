No normal person ‘ll join APC now – Owie, Fadaka, MBF, others

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dayo Johnson, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Peter Duru, Shina Abubakar & James Ogunnaike

LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have continued to flay Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, over his boast that his party would shock Nigerians with unprecedented defections never witnessed Nigeria’s political history.

No normal person ‘ll join APC now —Owie

Former Chip Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie said no normal person would join APC now.

Quoting Edo parable that says ‘the mouth cannot tell the owner not to talk with it,’ he said: ‘’ Why will a normal person decide to join APC this time, when the country has collapsed in the hand of APC Government? The average Nigerian family today can’t put food on their tables. A bag of rice which sold for N7,500 under the PDP controlled Federal Government sells for N31,500 while a…