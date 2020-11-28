President Buhari urges Nigerians to pray for peace, unity

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, unity and stability in the country.

The president made the call in an address at the 70th anniversary of the Qaddriyya on Saturday in Kano.

Buhari, represented by Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the call was imperative to foster unity and address security challenges in the country.

He enjoined the youth to avail themselves of the opportunities of agriculture and economic empowerment programmes initiated by the Federal Government to learn trades, become self reliant and engage in productive activities.

Buhari expressed delight over the conduct of the event and commended the Leader of the Qadiriyya, Sheikh Qaribullah Nasiru-Kabara for his support and constant prayers for the country.

In a remark, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, said the state government had initiated road infrastructure, health and viable projects, aimed at creating enabling environment to aid…