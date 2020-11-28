VSF sets aside N3.3bn for COVID-19 intervention

The Victims Support Fund (VSF), says it has budgeted about N3.3 billion for COVID-19 interventions targeting about one million indigent and vulnerable households in the country.

The Chairperson, VSF Task Force on COVID-19, Mrs Tosoyi Akerele-Ogundeji, said this while presenting a donation of food items and medical kits to Kano State Government on Saturday in Kano.

Akerele-Ogunsuji said the fund spent N1.8 billion in the first phase of its COVID-19 intervention through the provision of food and other relief materials, adding that N832 million was spent under the second phase of the programme.

She said that about N1.3 billion was expected to be spent in the third phase of the intervention, which will end in December.

“The total amount will be around N3.3 billion. It includes the money spent on the provision of 54 solar powered boreholes installed in schools across 18 states in the six geo-political zones of the county.

“The VSF is also donating 60, 000 pieces of COVID-19…