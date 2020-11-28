Widow of LASTMA officer allegedly killed by SARS seeks scholarship for children

Mrs Silifat Adeyemo, widow of Mr Rotimi Adeyemo, an officer of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) allegedly killed by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), on Saturday pleaded for scholarship for her children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Silifat made the request to the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

The late grade level eight officer was allegedly shot and killed on Nov. 28, 2018, at his duty post at the Iyana-Ipaja Roundabout, Lagos, by Olukunle Olonode, a SARS officer, who is now deceased.

Silifat, who was in tears, was led in evidence by Mr M.M. Sanni.

She said that since the demise of Rotimi, she had been catering for their three children – a son aged eight and three-year-old female twins.

“I want the panel to help me financially because it has not been easy for me.

“I do not have any amount of money in mind but the future of my children is…