Blockbuster Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr bout ends in draw

Ahead of Saturday’s exhibition fight between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., it was impossible to predict what would happen in the ring.

At a combined 105 years of age and with uncertainty over the rules ahead of the event, an already unpredictable situation felt even harder to figure out. But once the men got in the ring, they went as hard as could be asked for over eight, two-minute rounds leading to a split draw on the WBC-assigned judges’ scorecards.

The fight was rough and tumble, with only one or two punches being thrown by either man in most exchanges before the fighters would clinch and work short punches until broken up by referee Ray Corona. Tyson would occasionally land his trademark left hooks at a distance as Jones showed flashes of his old style, dancing and showboating in between popping off no-look jabs.

Tyson seemed to pile up most of the early rounds, landing the cleaner punches and muscling Jones in the clinch. Jones was the more visibly…