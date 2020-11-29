Boundary Commission to resolve maritime border issues with Ghana, Others, says Official

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) says it is poised to resolve the country’s maritime boundary issues with Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe, to enhance good neighbourliness at the maritime level.

Dr Richard Oji, Director of internal boundary in the NBC, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Oji said the Commission had been doing a lot both internally and internationally on boundary issues.

“On Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea maritime boundary, we have worked over the years and found areas that have oil fields. We are trying to resolve the issues on contentious areas.

“We have discordant views but we are trying to find a way by which we can equitably share the border resources to benefit both countries on percentage terms,” Oji said.

On Sao Tome and Principe’s maritime boundary with Nigeria, Oji said that a Joint Development Zone had been created on a 60:40…