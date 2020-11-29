Defend yourselves against B/Haram, bandits, CNG tells northerners

BOKO HARAM…says Buhari, govs ‘ve lost control

By Victor Ajihromanus

Following the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has called on northerners to defend themselves against Boko Haram and bandits henceforth, saying President Muhammadu Buhari and northern governors have lost control over the region.

The farmers were killed on Saturday in Zabarmari, Gere Local Government Area of the state, while scores of fishermen were injured.

Reacting to the incident in a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG said government and federal troops can no longer be relied upon to protect northern communities.

His words:”The President and federal troops keep telling us that they are doing something about the mounting insecurity, but by now all northerners must have realized that our region has been abandoned at the mercy of a rampaging insurgency that is continuously wasting the greatest asset of North; its…