Federal govt to distribute over 1million prepaid meters free for stable power supply

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The federal government has imported over 1million prepaid meters to distribute free of charge to Nigerians, as part of its efforts to ensure a stable power supply.

Minister for Power, Alhaji Sale Mamman announced this at the commissioning of 132/33 KVA transmission sub-station at Gagarawa local government area of Jigawa State, said the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to improving power in the country to employment among the youths.

According to the minister, the project will not only enhanced steady power supply but create employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the area and neighbouring localities as industries will come on board due to the presence of steady power supply in the area.

Vanguard reports that the commissioning of 132/33 KVA transmission station was witnessed by the state governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, the emir of Gumel and member representing Gagarawa/Suletankarkar/ Gumel…