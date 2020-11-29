Futility of shaming the shameless

By Douglas Anele

That the creation of Nigeria by imperialist Britain is founded on a grossly flawed moral foundation and that perpetuation of the colonial amalgam entails prolongation of one of the grossest historical instances of British political gerrymandering in Africa is beyond dispute.

One does not need to be an erudite historian like Kenneth Onwuka Dike, J.F.K. Ade-Ajayi or Tekena Tamuno to arrive at that conclusion after reading historical source materials containing details of how British colonial officials assisted by efulefus and ndi iberibe in the local populations treacherously brought together multiply plural ethnic nationalities to form the unwieldy amalgam initially called Niger area.

On that basis, it is largely correct to claim that the intractable problem of transforming Nigeria into a united, strong and prosperous country is traceable to the faulty foundation on which she was constructed. Again, just as the rustic Islamic education introduced into what later…