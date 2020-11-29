Hoodlums hold Customs officials hostage, snatch gun from soldiers in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Pandemonium broke out in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Friday, when hoodlums and smugglers held some officers of the Nigeria Customs Service hostage and as well snatched a gun from a female soldier.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday night and spread to Saturday after men of Nigeria Customs Service intercepted a truck loaded with smuggled bags of rice at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital .

It was gathered that the crisis started when the smugglers mobilised some hoodlums led by a notorious cultist in the area, popularly known as Abacha .

The source said “men of the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted a truck with smuggled rice. They took the truck to their office, but some officers were still in the area and the hoodlums held them hostage .

“The DPO Lafenwa waded in, but, the hoodlums insisted that they will free the customs men after the truck which had been taken to the office is released to…