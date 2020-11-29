Hours after killing 43 famers, Soldiers raid terrorists’ hideouts, eliminate 5 in Borno

Troops of Operation Fire Ball have eliminated five Boko Haram (BHT)/ISWAP terrorists and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition as well as bags of assorted grains in recent attacks on their hideouts in Borno.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in statement on Sunday.

Onyeuko said that Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole, had continued to clear terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North East.

He said the troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru-Ngala, on Nov. 27, overran the terrorists’ hideout at Garal and Bulankesa Villages.

He said that the troops eliminated two terrorists in the encounter while others fled in disarray with fatal injuries.

Onyeuko said that troops deployed in Pulka also raided a terrorists’ logistics base at Ashigashiya on Friday, killing two terrorists while others escaped with debilitating gunshot wounds.

According to him, bags of assorted grains and other food items…