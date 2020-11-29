Ken Saro Wiwa, twenty five years on

By Denrele Animasaun

‘The writer cannot be a mere storyteller; he cannot be a mere teacher; he cannot merely x-ray society’s weaknesses, its ills, its perils. He or she must be actively involved shaping its present and its future’.

It was 25 years ago on November 10, 1995, those nine members of Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) hastily taken and executed by the Nigerian military dictatorship under General Sani Abacha.

The nine prisoners were indicted for the 1994 murder of four pro-junta chiefs, who were lynched by Ogoni youth. None of the defendants were actually present at those killings—they were punished for their political activities. In the final weeks before the executions, worldwide protests failed to budge the junta. Royal Dutch/Shell rebuffed pleas from Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to pressure the junta, declaring it had “no right to interfere with the legal processes of a sovereign state…