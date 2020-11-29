Lessons from Gbaja’s convoy crisis

EVERY crisis provides an opportunity for useful lessons to prevent future crises. This age-old fountain of wisdom, however, seems alien to Nigerian leaders. Nigeria is enmeshed in unending crises because we repeatedly demonstrate our incapacity to learn from our ugly historical experiences.

The recent shooting to death of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyichukwu Okereke, by a security operative attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, last week Thursday, provides us an opportunity to learn a few things from the “good”, the bad and the ugly sides of the sad event.

The shooting was absolutely unprofessional and uncalled for. It was an act of overzealousness that questions the quality of training our security officers receive these days.

The Speaker was not involved in any security crisis at all. It was a routine friendly encounter between him and the vendors who had a habit of converging around his convoy for financial gratification….