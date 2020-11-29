Maradona and Nigeria

By Desmond Ekwueme

Nigeria is 60…and Diego Armando Maradona who just passed on a couple of days ago was 60.

Maradona was born on October 30, 1960….same month and year Nigeria gained her independence from colonial rule. Nigeria got her independence on October 1st, 1960.

Maradona featured against Nigeria at USA 94 World Cup. He led his country to a 2-1 victory in that encounter. Two goals from Claudio Caniggia and one from Nigeria’s Samson Siasia summed up the tie.

The Government of Argentina has ordered a three-day national mourning for the departed Maradona…even as his lying in state for all to pay their last respect and tribute is that of a national leader.

How else can a celebrity, a star and a national hero be celebrated or honoured? How else can a country motivate, inspire or…