NDPHC audits NIPP to improve electricity generation

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, NDPHC, has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the National Integrated Power Plants, NIPP, as parts of its preparedness to put to use all idle gas turbine for improved electricity generation in the country.

The Executive Director, Generation, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Mr. Abdullahi Kassim disclosed this during a tour of three power plants including Omotosho, Ogorode, and Ihovbor (Benin) generation companies.

He stated that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, chairman Board of NDPHC, had given the newly structured executive management of the company a marching order to bring back all the gas turbine units that are not in good condition, hence the audit.

According to him, the audit will expose the overview of critical issues that have hindered the plants to work optimally, stressing that the exercise will cover issues around security, man power gap, skills and expertise…