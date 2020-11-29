Nigeria will need N400bn yearly to effectively maintain federal roads — NASS



***As Senate says that N38billion earmaked for 2021 inconsequential

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Joint Committees on Appropriations of both the Senate and the House of Representatives have assured that they will submit the harmonised report on the rejigged N13.08 trillion 2021 budget proposals on Thursday for consideration and subsequent passage next week.

Disclosing this weekend, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano North, said, “Time table for that has already been drawn up and we shall work assiduously in keeping to it by submitting harmonized report of the budgetary proposal to the Senate on the 3rd of December , 2020 for final consideration and passage latest by the following week”.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has said that if the 35,000 kilometres Federal Roads across the country must be effective and motorable,…