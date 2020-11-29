Nigerian entertainment industry gave up on me ― Kola Ogunkoya

By Sylvester Kwentua

Several years ago, hits like ‘Sweetie baby’, ‘Oloro’ and many other hit songs, entertained Nigerian music lovers. Kola Ogunkoya, the self-styled Afro Gbedu musician, was the artist churning out such melodious hits.

However, after being away from the Nigeria music scene for many years, music fans are starting to wonder where Kola has been and what he has been up to.

Potpourri caught up with the Afrobeat legend on WhatsApp and had a juicy conversation with the US-based Nigerian artist.

On what has been happening to him, he said, “ It is a long story. Since it looks like the Nigerian entertainment industry gave up on us, the pioneers of Nigerian music, including the legends before my own time, and faced young musicians, with flashy lifestyles and quick money, I decided to go international, because going international has opened better doors for me”.

On what he is up to currently, he stated, “I have a lot going on including rearranging my music…