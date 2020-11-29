Ohanaeze Ndigbo splinter group calls for Nwodo’s arrest, probe

By Vincent Ujumadu & Chinonso Alozie— OWERRI

THE splinter group of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday, called for the arrest of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation’s President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and other principal officers, past and present for running “an entity unknown to law”.

The group also called on security authorities to stop Ohanaeze Ndigbo being led by Chief Nnia Nwodo “from conducting any election whatsoever into the offices of the illegal association in any of the states of the federation since the association is an illegal body;

“Investigate the accounts and activities of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and all monies collected from individuals, governors and highly-exposed political personalities;

“Arrest, interrogate and prosecute the principal officers of the said Ohanaeze Ndigbo present and past, for running an illegal association.”

READ ALSO: Igbo’ll succeed Buhari in 2023 — Ohanaeze

The splinter group, known as Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly,…