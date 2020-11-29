SERAP seeks probe of false posting on federal ministry’s Twitter

…As court adjourns suit on attacks on media freedom

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project SERAP, has asked the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed to probe false posting on the ministry’s official Twitter handle of court proceedings in a lawsuit against him and the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

It also asked A Federal High Court, Abuja to declare arbitrary, illegal, and unconstitutional the N9 million fines imposed on Channels TV, AIT and Arise TV over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests, and to stop the NBC from collecting the money.

In a statement on Sunday by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the Ministry of Information and Culture had after the court hearing last Friday posted on its Twitter handle a story falsely claiming that the suit had been dismissed.

“But contrary to the report, the suit, which came up for hearing at the Federal High Court [Court 10] Abuja, was adjourned to Wednesday, 10…