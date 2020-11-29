Unwise persecution of #EndSARS leaders

THE Federal Government is giving conflicting and confusing signals in its reaction to the recent #EndSARS protests. If this is a “stick and carrot” approach to the handling of the protest and the ensuing burst of burning and looting, then it is being wrongly applied.

Only on Sunday, November 1, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari capitalised on the first Nigerian National Youth Day celebration to invite the youth to a dialogue with the Federal Government.

After acknowledging that citizens have the right to protest, the president added: “Our government will not lift a hand to stop or suppress you”, adding: “other forces and actors will seek to take over your protests that they may redirect them in ways you did not intend and perhaps do not agree with”.

The president’s own words made a clear distinction between the peaceful, organised and patriotic #EndSARS protests and the wanton marauding that ensued when hoodlums and soldiers were drafted to attack and quell a…