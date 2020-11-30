COVID-19: NCDC announces 82 new cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 82 new infections of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday.

The public health agency said that the infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 67,412.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria had tested 756,237 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, out of which 67,412 were positive.

The agency said the new infections were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The public health agency announced two additional deaths and also disclosed that 236 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged after testing negative .

The NCDC stated that those discharged included 136 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

“A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid-19.ncdc.gov.ng,” it noted.

It stated that Lagos State…