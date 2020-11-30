CSO demands sack of Service Chiefs, heads of DSS, Police

Calls for protest in N’East region over growing insecurity

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As reactions continue to pour in over the killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Sunday, demanded the sack of Service Chiefs and Heads of Department of State Security and Nigeria Police Force.

The demand was made in a statement signed by the Convener, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, where the group called on the government to immediately put a stop to the ongoing deradicalisation programme and halt freeing of the so-called repentant Boko Haram members and prosecute them.

The Statement reads in part, “At this point, Nigerians must unite and be resolute in sounding the plain truth to Gen. Muhammadu Buhari that he should either with immediate effect sack the service chiefs, heads of the DSS, Police and overhaul the entire security architecture of the…