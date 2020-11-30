French police officers who beat black producer charged with willful violence

The Paris prosecutor’s office has charged police officers involved in assaulting a black musical producer in Paris earlier this month with intentional violence, according to a Le Parisien newspaper report on Monday.

The report said that the officers had been placed in custody.

On Nov. 21, Michel Zecler, a black musical producer, was walking in the 17th district of the French capital without a mask, violating the state-backed health protocol.

The man saw a police car and went into his studio to avoid a fine, but was followed by law enforcement officers, who then physically abused him.

The French Loopsider news outlet published a video from a security camera showing the beating.

According to the newspaper, two of the four policemen taking part in the incident were taken into custody, and the others were placed under judicial control.

Three officers who were captured by a security camera footage were charged with “intentional violence by a person holding state power” and…