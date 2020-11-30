Jigawa spends N900m free maternal, child healthcare services annually

By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The Jigawa Government has decried the high cost of healthcare services as a major challenge to families, low income individuals and other vulnerable segments of the society.

The state government revealeda sum of N900million is being expended annually on free maternal health care services

Governor Badaru Abubakar stated this during the flag-off of the formal sector contributory health care scheme held at the Dutse general hospital, said, “high cost of healthcare services has been a challenge to families, low income individuals and other vulnerable segments of the society government has increased the monthly funding from N15 million to N75million”.

The governor explained that the services cover all pregnant women, children under the ages of five, accident victims, correctional inmates and boarding students across the state, “we are expending N900 million annually in the provision of free healthcare services to women and children for four years…