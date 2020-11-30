Nigerian youths must take their future into their hands — Adelakun

By Elizabeth Osayande

Faced with myriads of challenges such as the identification of self, the influence of peer pressure, and the reinventions posed by technology among others things, the Nigerian youths are challenged to rise up and avail themselves of the right logical decision-making skills that will enable them to become masters rather than slaves to the future.

This is the submission of Akin Adelakun’s latest book,” Your future is in your hands – Hard lessons learnt choosing to follow a delinquent path,” published by QuterBox Concept.

This information-packed book in clear terms discusses issues that relate to the everyday experiences of teenagers and adolescents. It is not a book that prescribes what young boys and girls should know or do as they navigate into adulthood.

Rather, the author in a simple and convincing manner gives nuggets from his personal experiences about the impatience, feeling of validity, longing for acceptance and peer pressure that…