Odunsi, Adetola, Kolawole for Veritasi Homes’ Investors’ Series

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Tayo Odunsi, CEO, Northcourt Real Estate; Nola Adetola, CEO, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, and Tony Kolawole, CEO, Tribitat Real Estate Limited, have been listed alongside other leaders in the real estate industry, to speak at the upcoming Investors’ Series organised by Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, a fast-rising real estate company in Nigeria.

Scheduled to hold December 4 at Maison Fahrenheit Hotel in Lagos, the Investors’ Series is aimed at providing a platform for discussions on real estate investment opportunities, pros, cons and challenges with stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Adetola Nola, CEO, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, said the event was scheduled to hold in March, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “As a premium real estate company providing marketing, advisory and…