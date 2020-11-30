Ogun Judicial Panel closes submission of petitions

says it receives 105 petitions

James Ogunnaike

The Chairman, Ogun Judicial Panel of Enquiry set up to investigate police brutality and human rights abuses by security operatives in the state, Justice Solomon Olugbemi has disclosed that the panel has received a total of 105 petitions, saying that the panel has put an end to submission of petitions.

Justice Olugbemi who made this known in a chat with newsmen in Abeokuta said the panel has in less than six weeks of its sittings, treated 19 out of the 105 petitions submitted.

Speaking on the deadline of petition submission, the Chairman revealed that, “our initial deadline for submission was 18th November 2020, but it was extended to the end of November to give room for more petitions.

The Chairman added that the panel will do all in its power to ensure that nobody is witch-hunted, assuring that justice would be delivered based on evidence provided, and adequate evaluation.

On his part, Barr. Femi Aina, counsel to Mrs. Fatimah…