President’s inability to guarantee security is impeachable offence ― Osinbajo in 2015

By Rasheed Sobowale

Following the recent attack on farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram fighters, Nigerians have reminded the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo of his post on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, in 2015.

Osinbajo during the 2015 election campaign, had tweeted; “If the president says I’ve lost the capacity to guarantee the security of lives and property, it’s certainly an impeachable offence.”

“If the president says I’ve lost the capacity to guarantee the security of lives and property, it’s certainly an impeachable offence.”

– PYO — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 8, 2015

The tweet had in 2015 gained lots of commendation from supporters. Below are some of their comments:

A supporter with username Adamu Abubakar (@Jay_yii) had commented in 2015 thus; “this is so true, this like so many other acts of impunity displayed by GEJ is an sign of epic failure!! He should b impeached!”