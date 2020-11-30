Three killed, 4 buildings burnt as renewed cult clash rocks Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

ONE person has been confirmed dead with at least four buildings razed down in what appears to be renewed cult clash in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The incident which happened on Sunday, involved members of the Aye and Mafia confraternities, with residents accusing the police and the leadership of the council of doing little or nothing towards bringing sanity to the town.

This is just as two other persons were also reportedly killed in two separate incidents between the warring cult groups on Sunday night and Monday morning at Oghenevweta and Oseri street areas of Ekuigbo community.

Both attacks are coming less than a week after a similar incident between Aye and Aro Baggers confraternities led to the death of eight persons in a span of one week.

One of the victims, Oghenero Oke a.k.a Last Card who is…