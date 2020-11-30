UI Governing Council approves Ekanola as acting VC

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan has approved the appointment of Prof. Adebola Ekanola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The approval of the governing council was sequel to the recommendation of the institution’s Senate for the appointment of a new acting vice-chancellor.

Ekanola had earlier on Monday been elected at the special Senate meeting, following the directive of the National Universities Commission (NUC) as contained in its letter dated Nov. 27.

The meeting of the council was presided over by the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Nde Joshua Waklek.

Ekanola, before his appointment, was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), while he had also served as the Director, Office of International Programmes (OIP) and the Dean, Faculty of Arts, among other appointments.

The institution’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, confirmed the…