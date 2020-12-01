2023: Rotimi Amaechi backs Fashola on zoning

Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, has said the zoning arrangement for political offices should be respected ahead of the 2023 elections.

Amaechi said this during a Channels TV programme, said the arrangement, which is usually between the North and South, should remain the same.

He was asked by the programme’s anchor if All Progressives Congress, APC, will consider giving the South-East a chance for the presidency in 2023.

Responding, Amaechi said: “It is a difficult question for me to respond to.

”I just believe that the zoning, which was done in the North and South should be respected, just like Fashola said.”

Channels reported that the minister, who is from Rivers State, added that it was “a bit too early” to have conversations about contesting for president either in 2023 or afterwards.

“The best conversation to have now is how to…