APC govt has not done well —Senate spokesperson

By Shina Abubakar

THE lawmaker representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Senator Basiru Ajibola, yesterday, took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government over the poor handling of the security challenges saying it has not done well.

Reacting to the massacre of farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists, Ajibola, who is the Senate spokesperson, restated his call for overhauling the country’s security architecture and urged the executive arm to look into the propriety of retaining the Service Chiefs.

Speaking on a radio programme tagged: ‘Frank Talk’ in Osogbo, Osun State, he said the Federal Government has not done well in securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

His words: “I will say with all modesty, humility that I am afraid and in line with my oath to the constitution, our government is not doing well at all in the area of security. Section 14 of the Constitution stated that security and welfare should be the primary…