ECOWAS, NEMA collaborate on disaster risk management

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for the strengthening of the capacity of disaster risk management agencies at local, states and national levels as well as other stakeholders in disaster response.

Dr Siga Jagne, ECOWAS Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender, made the call at a three-day capacity building workshop organised for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) staff and other stakeholders.

The workshop, which began on Tuesday in Abuja, was organised by NEMA in collaboration with ECOWAS commission and the World Bank.

The workshop is tagged: “Integrating Climate Change and COVID-19 Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Planning for Disaster Risk Management in Nigeria.”

Jagne said that the challenges posed by the climate change and COVID-19 had significantly undermined development and sustainability in the West African sub region.

She said that the ECOWAS commission was committed to developing and implementing programmes that…