FG leaning towards dictatorship, says MRA

Media Rights Agenda (MRA), has condemned what it described as “the apparent surreptitious blocking of three websites associated with #EndSARS protests in Nigeria,” describing the Federal Government’s action as that of a government “leaning towards extreme dictatorship”.

In a statement on Tuesday, MRA described the action as a brazen and unjustifiable violation of the right to freedom of expression of the operators of the websites and other Nigerians who get information from the platforms.

MRA named the affected websites as www.feministcoalition2020.com, www.endsars.com, and www.radioisiaq.com, noting that they “became inaccessible from Nigeria over the past few days but have remained accessible from other countries, a clear indication that they are being blocked only in Nigeria.”

In the statement by Idowu Adewale, MRA Communication Officer, the rights group contended…