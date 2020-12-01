FG to deliver over 1,000 gas-powered buses to organized labour — Sylva

By Michael Eboh

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government would be handing over a total of 1,000 gas-powered buses to organized labour.

Speaking during the launch of the National Gas Expansion Programme, NGEP, in Abuja, by President Muhammadu Buhari, Sylva stated that the buses would be given out to labour starting from the first quarter of 2021, while the rest would be provided over the next months.

“We would start in the first quarter of next year with over 100 buses and we would continue to incrementally add the buses until we get to that number,” Sylva noted.

He added that over one million conversion kits would be provided across the country, to enable people to convert their vehicles free of charge, adding that the conversion programme would continue indefinitely, as more people choose to convert their vehicles to use autogas solely, or on…