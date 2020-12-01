Flared gas capable of generating 28,700 GWH of electricity

***Gas flaring dips by 23.8% to N379bn in 10 months

By Michael Eboh

As the age-long battles over gas flaring in Nigeria’s oil industry seem intractable, a total of $1 billion, about N379 billion, has been recorded as the cumulative value of gas lost to the recorded incidents in 10 months of this year.

The industry data available to Energy Vanguard shows that oil and gas firms operating in the country flared 286.8 billion standard cubic feet, SCF, of gas between January and October 2020.

However, according to gas flare data obtained from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, the volume of gas flared in the 10-month period was 23.84 per cent lower than the 376.6 billion SCF, BCF, of gas valued at $1.3 billion, about N492.7 billion, flared in the same period in 2019.

The NOSDRA report added that the volume of gas flared from January to October 2020 attracted penalties of $573.5 million, about N217.36 billion.

It noted that the flared gas was equivalent…