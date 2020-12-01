LASG begins clampdown on tank farm operators without license

By Prince Okafor

Sequel to the proliferation of illegal terminal operators across Nigeria, the Lagos State Government said it would close all illegal tank farm operators in the state this week.

Vanguard gathered that the move was necessitated, following constant fire outbreaks in oil facilities in the state, especially with most of them operating with regular state’s fire service facilities.

The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had earlier in the year met with Tank Farm Operators and given them a one-week ultimatum to regularise their facilities.

This was followed by an additional two weeks ultimatum, a month after.

Speaking on the development, the commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, expressed his sadness over the menace of unapproved and illegal operations of several tank farms in the state.

He stated that such facilities without planning permit, should, henceforth, not operate,…