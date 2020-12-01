Malaria gains threatened by access gaps, COVID-19, funding shortfalls — WHO

Calls for reinvigorated action to fight malaria

By Chioma Obinna

A new World Malaria Report released on Monday by the World Health Organization, WHO has revealed that progress against malaria continues to plateau, particularly in high burden countries in Africa even as it states that gaps in access to life-saving tools are undermining global efforts to curb the disease.

The report which called on countries and global health partners to step up the fight against malaria added that the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to set back the fight even further.

Noting that malaria is a preventable and treatable disease that continued to claim hundreds of thousands of lives each year, it stressed that better targeting of interventions, new tools, and increased funding is needed to change the global trajectory of the disease and reach internationally-agreed targets.

Reacting to the report WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was time for leaders across Africa and the…