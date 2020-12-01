NEMA DG advocates capacity training for risk managers

By Joseph Erunke

Director General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, AVM Muhammad Muhammed,rtd, has advocated proper training of disaster risk managers to adequately respond to the challenges of climate change and COVID-19.

Mohammed said the devastating effects of climate change and COVID-19 have necessitated appropriate action in the training of the risk managers to work towards addressing the global challenges.

He spoke in Abuja, Tuesday, at the opening of a training workshop on integrating climate change and COVID-19 vulnerability assessment and adaptation planning for disaster risk management in Nigeria.

According to him, “the risk and dynamics of COVID-19 pandemic and climate change vulnerability have given us the warning that we have to quickly adapt to the new situation or we suffer the devastating consequences.”

“We are daily confronted with the fact that disasters are increasing in frequency and magnitude worldwide and they result in considerable…