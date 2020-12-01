Ortom urges FRSC, BIRS to register vehicles in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BRIS) to register all vehicles as a means of addressing the security challenges confronting the state.

Ortom made the call during the flag-off of the FRSC 2020 ‘ember months’ campaigns on Tuesday in Makurdi.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Alexander Shapera, observed that some criminals were using unregistered vehicles to commit crimes in the state.

According to him, criminals are taking advantage of the inability of FRSC and BRIS to register all vehicles in the state to commit crime.

He said that the FRSC had been playing a very significant role in the security architecture of the country, especially through its National Vehicle Identification Scheme’s database.

“This scheme is meant to keep records of all vehicles in Nigeria and their owners after proper registration, including assigning number…