Poverty is fuelling antibiotic resistance in Nigeria — Stakeholders

As COVID-19 threatens to accelerate spread of microbial resistance

By Gabriel Olawale

An alarm has been raised over increasing cases of antibiotic resistance in Nigeria as a result of lack of financial power by patients to access quality healthcare. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, St. Racheal’s Pharmaceutical Nigeria Limited, Akinjide Adeosun, who raises the alarm in Lagos during a media parley to mark 2020 World Antimicrobial Awareness week, said that to tackle antibiotic resistance, Nigeria needs to tackle poverty first.

“A patient who spends N381.75 per day on food and non-food cannot afford to buy a full dose of antibiotics worth N1, 000,” he observed even as he urged national and sub national governments to institute free medical care for the poor.

“One percent of the profit of companies should be legislated to fund this scheme at the national level and 1 percent tax from contractors at the sub-national government.

“For it to be sustainable, I…