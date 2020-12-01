Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC chairman for another five-year tenure

As Senators hail his Performance

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate, yesterday confirmed the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for another five-year tenure.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s Confirmation by the Upper Chamber was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on INEC by the Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano South.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on 25th November transmitted to the Senate for confirmation, the nomination of Professor Yakubu for a second term in office.

The letter from President Buhari was read on Tuesday last week on the floor of the Upper Chamber by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Recall that Professor Yakubu’s name was submitted to the Senate for reappointment having completed his first five-year tenure.

President Buhari’s request for the screening of Professor Yakubu as INEC…