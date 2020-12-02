Abdulraheed Maina must not go scot-free

After a couple of days in detention, the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, was released on bail. The question now is what happens next? Does Ndume’s brief incarceration compensate for the billions of naira for which Abdulrasheed Maina, the man for whom he stood surety after he was released on bail for his alleged conversions of billions of pensioners’ money for personal use? Does the arrest and subsequent release of Ndume now answer for Maina’s crime?

Have the courts ordered the sale of the N500 million property with which Ndume guaranteed Maina’s return when required by the law?

Or are we already into the business of putting sentiments above principle? Sentimental Nigerians, not least of them Ndume’s own political family, must have pulled strings behind the scene while arguing that the senator had suffered enough for a crime he did not commit.

It was the same way some of Orji Uzor Kalu’s colleagues viewed his incarceration for 12 years over a corruption…