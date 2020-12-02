Boy 15, seeks N1.2m for cancer surgery at LUTH

Unless there is urgent intervention, 15- year-old Samuel Ogunwole may not live much longer.

Samuel, who is currently on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, was diagnosed for Right Colon Cancer which was earlier confirmed at Faniyet Hospital Lagos.

A medical report from the NSIA – LUTH Cancer Care, signed by a Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist, Dr Adegboyega B.C, said Samuel who hails from Kwara State is being managed for Right Colon Cancer Post Right Hemicolectomy.

“Histology report done on 8th May 2020 showed signet Ring Cell Carcinoma, stage 3 disease. He scheduled to have adjurant chemotherapy The cost estimated includes; Chemotherapy N135,000 for six cycles totalling N810,000, plus miscellaneous, admission, blood investigations, radiology services, medications, total cost estimated is N1,110,000.”

Since the diagnosis, doctors attending to Samuel, an SS3 student of Ajao Estate Grammer School, Lagos said he (Samuel) requires…